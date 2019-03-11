PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 307,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 12.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,153,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 355,736 shares in the last quarter. Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.2% during the third quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 324,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 335,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.