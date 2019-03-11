Pengrowth Energy (PGH) Lowered to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH) (TSE:PGF) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PGH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pengrowth Energy in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell.

Pengrowth Energy stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Pengrowth Energy has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.23.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

