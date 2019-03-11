Pearson (PSO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.89 price objective on the stock.
PSO stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Pearson has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.19.
The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
