Pearson (PSO) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.89 price objective on the stock.

PSO stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Pearson has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

