PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Stake Lowered by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,336,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,385,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,325,000 after acquiring an additional 755,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,753,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 210,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,213,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

