Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

PEIX stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $64.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Ethanol stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Pacific Ethanol worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

