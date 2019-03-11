OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected OTC Markets Group’s score:

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.21. OTC Markets Group has a twelve month low of $25.37 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/otc-markets-group-otcm-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.