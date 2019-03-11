Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.16 and last traded at $21.26. Approximately 23,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 335,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on OEC shares. UBS Group upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 108.30% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $385.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $4,731,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

