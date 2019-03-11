Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,710,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,662,593.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 9,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $795,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,400 shares of company stock worth $4,393,736. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 451.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Omnicell by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

