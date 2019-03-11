Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 24,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $1,990,057.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,584,079 shares in the company, valued at $208,509,334.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,538,443.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,005,413. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.87. 78,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,941. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

