OFS Credit (OCCI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OFS Credit Company Inc. operates as a closed-end management investment company. It primarily focuses on investing in debt and subordinated securities; corporate credit investments including leveraged loans and high yield bonds; opportunistic credit investments. OFS Credit Company Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI opened at $17.16 on Friday. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

