OFS Capital Corp (OFS) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.08. 53,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,260. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 46.21% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

