Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $7.55 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinTiger, LBank and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00375021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.01687325 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00223299 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004896 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025979 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,183,896,238 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, FCoin, CoinTiger, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bit-Z and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

