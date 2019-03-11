Obsidian Energy (OBE) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.65. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

OBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.80.

Shares of OBE stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 450,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,843. The company has a market cap of $202.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$1.59.

In related news, Director John Brydson acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,396.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,553,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,657,683.32.

Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

