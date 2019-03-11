NTN Buzztime (NTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NTN Buzztime, Inc.is a leading developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for massive audiences on numerous consumer platforms. Millions of people are exposed to the Buzztime Network every month in restaurants, sports bars and pubs throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK. Originating from the Buzztime iTV Studio in Carlsbad, CA for over 20 years, the Network includes trivia game shows, card games, live sports games, polling and other games that enable a virtually unlimited number of people to play live competitions against one another for fun, prizes and fame. Buzztime’s programming is also available on cable TV, satellite TV, mobile phones, electronic home games, portable travel games and as a trivia book series. The Company also owns and operates NTN Hospitality Technologies which develops, sells and services software and technology that increase productivity and sales in casual dining restaurants. “

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Shares of NTN opened at $3.47 on Friday. NTN Buzztime has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (NTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.