Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 233,269 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $17.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $110.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.58 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In related news, EVP Shawn O. Walker sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $33,250.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,496.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Tredway sold 39,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $704,603.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $913,355. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

