Northstar Realty Europe (NRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 8482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northstar Realty Europe from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile (NYSE:NRE)

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

