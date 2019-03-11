Noble Co. PLC (NE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.28.

NE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Noble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

NE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Noble has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.44.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.04 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. Noble’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Noble by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $1,325,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $5,551,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Noble by 210.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Noble by 144.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 314,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

