News Corp (NWSA) Stake Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,363,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in News by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,570,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,838,000 after purchasing an additional 155,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,362,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,861,000 after purchasing an additional 638,599 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in News by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,738,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 196,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in News by 131.6% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,019,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.54. News Corp has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

