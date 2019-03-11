Netflix (NFLX) Given News Impact Rating of -1.38

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a coverage optimism score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Netflix’s ranking:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.75.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $349.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 63,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.12, for a total transaction of $15,226,004.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,226,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,639 shares of company stock worth $61,581,281. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

