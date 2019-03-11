Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,239,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,985,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 166,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.3818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/nelson-van-denburg-campbell-wealth-management-group-llc-boosts-position-in-ishares-iboxx-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-hyg.html.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.