Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $225.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

ZBRA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.38.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $201.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $130.79 and a one year high of $207.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $901,897.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 28,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.77, for a total value of $5,767,115.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,042,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,518 shares of company stock worth $15,593,335. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 966.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

