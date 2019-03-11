Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $18.02 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 504.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $264.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.27. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.42.

In other Broadcom news, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis C. Eggebrecht sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.81, for a total value of $521,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,374. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

