National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht Sells 19,641 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,022,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NNN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $54.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP raised its position in National Retail Properties by 384.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/national-retail-properties-inc-nnn-cfo-kevin-b-habicht-sells-19641-shares.html.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.