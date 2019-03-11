National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht Sells 19,641 Shares

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 19,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $1,022,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE NNN opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $54.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. B. Riley cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It also acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
