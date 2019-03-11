National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Position Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NYSE NPK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,326. The firm has a market cap of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.44. National Presto Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $140.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/national-presto-industries-inc-npk-position-trimmed-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.