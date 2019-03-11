National Instruments (NATI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.77. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $92,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $73,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,345 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,766.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $981,773. Company insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4,438.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,923,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,579 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

