National Instruments (NATI) and Microsoft (MSFT) Financial Review

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Instruments and Microsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.36 billion 4.34 $155.05 million $1.34 33.28 Microsoft $110.36 billion 7.71 $16.57 billion $3.88 28.48

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than National Instruments. Microsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Instruments and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 2 1 0 2.33 Microsoft 1 1 27 1 2.93

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.65%. Microsoft has a consensus price target of $122.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.98%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than National Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 11.41% 15.11% 11.07% Microsoft 28.31% 39.52% 13.16%

Dividends

National Instruments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. National Instruments pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Microsoft pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Instruments has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Microsoft has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microsoft has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Microsoft beats National Instruments on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. The company markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

