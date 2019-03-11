National Bank Financial Reiterates “C$11.00” Price Target for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (NWH.UN)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been assigned a C$11.00 price target by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Friday, November 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$11.28. 622,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.34 and a 52 week high of C$11.70.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2018 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 153 income-producing properties and 10.8 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

