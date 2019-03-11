Myokardia Inc (MYOK) is Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Foresite Capital Management III LLC reduced its stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the period. Myokardia makes up about 5.8% of Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foresite Capital Management III LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $17,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Myokardia by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $167,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,804.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 4,168,899 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $157,000,736.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,174,669 shares of company stock worth $157,289,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 2.49. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $67.79.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Myokardia had a negative net margin of 222.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

