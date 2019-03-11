Mvb Financial (MVBF) Research Coverage Started at Hovde Group

Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MVBF. TheStreet raised Mvb Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Mvb Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MVBF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.10.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Mvb Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,033,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 783,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

