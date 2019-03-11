Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 670,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107,504 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

MPWR opened at $134.30 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $1,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,921 shares in the company, valued at $68,847,363.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $111,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,657,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,111 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

