Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE MNR opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.46. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 918,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $164,063.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,406 shares of company stock valued at $183,147 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.6 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

