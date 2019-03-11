Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position Trimmed by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,259,000 after purchasing an additional 857,107 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,367,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187,400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 10,185.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,587,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,427 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 317.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,570,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

TAP stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $576,372.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-position-trimmed-by-joyn-advisors-inc.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.