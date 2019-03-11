Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.09.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $67.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $3,920,462.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,917,785.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $29,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,851,130 shares of company stock worth $120,556,763. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.