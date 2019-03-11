Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Given a $12.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given a $12.00 price target by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 165.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRSN. Leerink Swann upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Mersana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

