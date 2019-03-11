Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,024.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $66.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides various peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy products to alleviate patients suffering from peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases; and cardiac intervention products to aid in the treatment of various cardiac conditions specific to interventional cardiology and electrophysiology, including cardiac rhythm management and lead management.

