Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $119.10

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.10 and last traded at $118.49, with a volume of 18382320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLNX. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $388,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after purchasing an additional 480,571 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,929,000 after purchasing an additional 279,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $102,389,000 after purchasing an additional 252,239 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,259,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

