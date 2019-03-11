Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $126,975.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.01417439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00002308 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 37,890,712 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.