Medtronic PLC (MDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.71. 1,874,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,115,353. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, with a total value of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.