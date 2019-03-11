Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Short Interest Update

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,474,580 shares, a growth of 2.4% from the February 15th total of 5,347,460 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,581,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 669,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,661. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.
