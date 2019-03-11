Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,474,580 shares, a growth of 2.4% from the February 15th total of 5,347,460 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,581,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of MTNB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 669,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,661. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTNB shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/matinas-biopharma-holdings-inc-mtnb-short-interest-update.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 325.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 173,005 shares in the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.