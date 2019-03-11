Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Nomura upped their target price on Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

MA opened at $221.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $167.94 and a 1-year high of $228.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

