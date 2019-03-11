Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 783,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 774,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $252.34 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $270.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

