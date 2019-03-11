Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

BNDX opened at $55.27 on Monday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a twelve month low of $960.00 and a twelve month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

