Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,234 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 91,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 50,144 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

