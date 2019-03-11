Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units comprises 1.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of AMCIU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (AMCIU)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/longfellow-investment-management-co-llc-buys-new-position-in-amci-acquisition-corp-units-amciu.html.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU).

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.