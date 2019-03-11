Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Buys New Position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (AMCIU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units comprises 1.8% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000.
Shares of AMCIU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Further Reading: Float
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:AMCIU).
Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.