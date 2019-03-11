Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 5.3% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rovida Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $64,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 277.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $386.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $301.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,589. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $361.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

