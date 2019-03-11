LivePerson (LPSN) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC upgraded LivePerson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $64,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,834 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,535.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $827,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,965.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,472 shares of company stock valued at $953,572 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LivePerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 818.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.