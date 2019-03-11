Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kier Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 994 ($12.99) to GBX 482 ($6.30) in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 815.40 ($10.65).

Get Kier Group alerts:

LON KIE opened at GBX 427 ($5.58) on Monday. Kier Group has a 1-year low of GBX 942 ($12.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,505 ($19.67).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.