Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,006,984.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,431,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,733 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 317,904 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the period.

LVHD stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $31.32. 151,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,678. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $31.68.

