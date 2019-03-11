Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,310 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Ladder Capital worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 711,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 74.92 and a quick ratio of 74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.95. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/11/ladder-capital-corp-ladr-shares-bought-by-connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd.html.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.