Korea Investment CORP Purchases 24,900 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,140,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,457,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,456,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,243,000 after buying an additional 153,943 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $18,017,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 697,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 131,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $142.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

